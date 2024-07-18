Hellenic Club wins tender for major development of Phillip site

Canberra's Hellenic Club has been awarded a tender for a coveted Phillip block, the ACT government has announced.
Sale contracts are being exchanged for the 12,946m block, located between Matilda, Bowes and Callam streets in Woden town centre.
Early renders show multi-storey buildings with glass panelling and vertical greenery.
The development will include up to 200 dwellings, including 20 affordable and 10 community homes. It will have commercial and retail businesses in the same complex.
A creative hub and community pavilion are part of the proposed development. Outdoor spaces open to the public are also slated for the site.
A request for tender was released by the Suburban Land Agency in May.
The agency, at the time, called for "an exciting urban identity that is messy and gritty tapping into all the senses - smell, sound and touch".
It asked for innovative design and development proposals that respond to design in place, as outlined in community consultations in 2022 and 2023.
A statement from the Suburban Land Agency said sustainability was a key principle in the Hellenic Club's precinct design.
The Hellenic Club also owns and is developing a site adjacent to the recently-tendered block.
The development will include five star or greater Greenstar Building rating, electric vehicle charging points and active green roofs, the release said.
"We are extremely proud of the concept design that underpinned our successful bid, and we look forward to sharing this in detail and seeking feedback from the community and other stakeholders," Hellenic Club's chief executive officer, Ian Cameron said.
Public consultation will take place in the coming months.
The community will be able to provide feedback on the concept design.
Construction on site is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, following statutory approvals.
The $146 million redevelopment of the Hellenic Club on the site adjoining the tendered block is in the works.
Three development applications for the club were approved last year.
The club in July 2023 announced it had received the development approval for the first stage of the project, a basement car park.
The three-stage redevelopment is set to include a a 12-storey hotel, a 16-storey office block, plus restaurants, shops and an auditorium.
