How Wallabies star rediscovered his desire to play rugby again

As if you would expect any different, it was an off-season tour with the Barbarians which saw Len Ikitau rediscover his love of rugby again.
So if you thought a hamstring injury keeping him sidelined for the start of the Wallabies campaign was going to frustrate him, think again.
"I was frustrated last year," Ikitau said, nodding to the time he was overlooked by Eddie Jones for Australia's ill-fated World Cup campaign.
"But I've kind of parked that now. I was just looking forward to a good season with the Brums and then hopefully playing for the Wallabies again, so I'm just excited to be back in."
Ikitau makes his long-awaited return to the Test arena when he starts at outside centre for the Wallabies against Georgia at the Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday.
ACT Brumbies teammate Allan Alaalatoa will captain the Test side - becoming coach Joe Schmidt's third captaincy appointment in as many games - while hooker Billy Pollard joins him in the starting front row.
Nick Frost will make his Test return at lock while flyhalf Noah Lolesio shuffles back to the bench, with Ben Donaldson given the nod in the No.10 jersey.
Ikitau's return will have the Georgian back line on edge after another strong showing at Super Rugby level for the Brumbies this season, which came off the back of a 2023 campaign which saw his Test hopes dashed by injury.
"I just kind of stepped away from rugby and looked after my injury and then I was lucky enough to go away with the Barbarians which kind of sparked me wanting to play footy and kind of just enjoy my footy again," Ikitau said.
"I just enjoyed it. Obviously, my little boy was born in 2023 so it was nice to have him around and be around for just him being so little and just watching him grow so it was big."
The Georgia Test is the Wallabies' last before the Rugby Championship begins next month, with Schmidt likely to make changes to his squad before the August 10 opener.
