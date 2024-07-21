There's nothing stopping fossil fuel companies running sponsored promotion in ACT schools

This same conflict is playing out in other areas of the territory. While the ACT government is working to reduce gas use, ActewAGL sponsors the ACT AFL and Canberra Raiders. The power of the petro-marketing dollar was the major factor in Chief Minister Andrew Barr rejecting a recent bill to prevent fossil fuel advertising at sporting venues. The fact that big climate polluters wield such financial and cultural power is the exact reason these sponsorships must be prevented. How can we stop using fossil fuels when our political leaders are too scared to even stop their ads?