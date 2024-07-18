The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Serious and deeply concerning' allegations 'show need for donation reform'

Dana Daniel
Eleanor Campbell
By Dana Daniel, and Eleanor Campbell
July 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Independent ACT senator David Pocock has renewed calls for political donations reform in light of the serious allegations against the CFMEU, along with measures to protect the integrity of taxpayer-funded projects.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dana Daniel

Dana Daniel

Senior Political Reporter

Dana Daniel is Senior Political Reporter for The Canberra Times. She investigates and writes about federal politics and government from the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery. Dana was previously a Federal Health Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age and has also been a Media Reporter at The Australian and Finance Editor at news.com.au. Contact her on dana.daniel@canberratimes.com.au

Eleanor Campbell

Eleanor Campbell

Federal Political Reporter

Eleanor Campbell is a political reporter based in the Federal Press Gallery. You can reach her at eleanor.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.