'Serious and deeply concerning' allegations 'show need for donation reform'

Independent ACT senator David Pocock has renewed calls for political donations reform in light of the serious allegations against the CFMEU, along with measures to protect the integrity of taxpayer-funded projects.
"Given the seriousness of the accusations across multiple branches, and other matters already under investigation, there may be cause to examine the construction divisions in all jurisdictions," Senator Pocock told The Canberra Times.
"These allegations around organised crime and bikie gang affiliations are incredibly serious and deeply concerning.
"They require full investigation and interim measures to protect workers and projects involving significant expenditure of taxpayer money."
He said the revelations exposed this week highlighted "the urgent need for fair and transparent donations reform", which Senator Pocock and other crossbenchers have been advocating for in the Federal Parliament.
"For political parties to continue accepting donations from some branches of this union while an investigation is ongoing seems out of step with community expectations," he said.
Senator Pocock has not accepted any donations from any branch of the CFMEU.
Labor's federal executive unanimously voted to suspend donations from the NSW, Victorian, South Australia and Tasmanian branches of the CFMEU's construction division after leadership met on Thursday.
A national meeting was held to discuss Labor's future ties to the embattled union, following serious allegations of organised crime and links to bikie gangs.
ALP national secretary Paul Erikson said the sanctions included a ban on accepting affiliation fees and political donations.
He said the suspension would remain in place until "further notice" and said other branches could be included "should they be placed under administration".
"The No.1 job of any union and its officials is to look after its members. The reported behaviour is the complete opposite of this," he said.
There have been calls for Labor to split with the ACT and Queensland branches, after reports published by the Nine newspapers alleged criminal links between underworld figures and the construction arm of CFMEU.
Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn said it was "critical" the federal government suspend political donations from the ACT CFMEU in the lead-up to the territory's general election in October.
A royal commission into trade union governance and corruption in 2015 heard evidence of alleged corrupt payments and misconduct in the ACT branch of the union, however, no further investigations were made.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese denied the federal government had delayed taking action against alleged corruption after state premiers intervened to suspend affiliations with union branches.
"Where we see corrupt conduct, we want it stamped out. And that's why we've taken this direct action very swiftly," he told reporters.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke on Wednesday announced the government would assist the Fair Work Commission to install an independent administrator to handle the CFMEU's construction division.
The Fair Work Commission said it was considering its operational response.
