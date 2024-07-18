Land for new residential project in Woden awarded to Hellenic Club

Home Affairs is looking at bringing a call centre that handles millions of visa inquiries back in-house after the volume of calls increased following easing of pandemic travel restrictions. Connor Pearce writes that the union wants it to be staffed by government employees who are "trained and trusted" workers.
The Hellenic Club has been awarded a tender for a coveted block of land in the Woden town centre to build a new residential development. Lucinda Garbutt-Young reports that the project will include up to 200 dwellings and have commercial and retail businesses. Construction on the site, located between Matilda, Bowes and Callam streets, will begin in 2026.
Residents in West Belconnen have shown anger over plans for a huge solar farm across the border in NSW during a community meeting with representatives from the NSW Independent Planning Commission. Peter Brewer writes that some believe the decision to build the 165-hectare solar farm was made to take advantage of the ACT's inability to intervene in the planning process.
It will be a very chilly minus 2 degrees to start Friday morning with a maximum of just 10 degrees and a high chance of late rain.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
