The Canberra Times
Home/News/Australian of the Year

'Shine the spotlight': why you should nominate an outstanding Canberran today

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
July 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I thought it was too much and that I wasn't deserving of it," Joanne Farrell, this year's ACT Australian of the Year, said when she first won the award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in health, crime, transparency and issues affecting Canberra's diverse communities. Contact me at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.