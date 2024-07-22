'Shine the spotlight': why you should nominate an outstanding Canberran today

"I thought it was too much and that I wasn't deserving of it," Joanne Farrell, this year's ACT Australian of the Year, said when she first won the award.
The Build Like A Girl founder said it was humbling to be in the room with dozens of exceptional people doing amazing things in their fields and communities.
It was then Ms Farrell realised someone had nominated her because they saw her as a role model. She felt she had been given an incredible chance to represent women in construction.
The award gave her a platform to spread her message in a way she could not have done before.
"Talking about the challenges around diversity, particularly gender diversity in construction ... there was a big reaction to that," she said.
Ms Farrell said it started conversations with businesses, organisations and government who asked: "How can we help?"
"There's been lots of ministerial engagement, not just at state but at federal level, particularly around the likes of Brendan O'Connor, who is the Minister for Skills and Training for Australia," she said.
"Also, lots of conversations with our ACT ministers about how they can have input and change ... maybe challenging them a little bit too on lack of funding, awareness and purpose in this space.
"You have an opportunity to really shine the spotlight quite brightly on what it is you're doing ... many, many doors open at a lot of different levels."
She said her non-profit organisation had a big jump in interest from parents of young girls keen to work in construction. She also said women in trades felt seen and heard, while people outside the male-dominated field became aware of ongoing challenges.
Before she met the other interstate nominees in January, Ms Farrell said a lot of people (including herself) had never heard of them. She said listening to all their hard work and positive achievements was extremely motivating for her and could have a similar effect on anyone else.
"I think people are feeling very negative and downcast, there's a lot of trauma happening around the world, and in Australia," Ms Farrell said.
"I think you need to see that there are good people doing good things, and that's what these awards do."
She urged Canberrans to think of someone they knew who was working away and never giving up on making the world a better place.
"We need to see more of that because it gives us all hope," Ms Farrell said.
"Look around you and find those people. It takes 10 minutes, not even, to put their details in and nominate them."
Help find the 2025 Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australia's Local Hero by nominating someone you admire.
The only way someone can be considered for the annual awards, which were first presented in 1960, is if a member of the public nominates them.
Nominating is easy and can be done online at australianoftheyear.org.au. Nominations close at midnight on July 31
