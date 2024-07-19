Martyrdom has transformed Trump and his campaign

First, the party is peculiarly Trump's now, and the allocation of patronage or significant policy positions will owe a lot less to the need to get factional balances, or payoffs to players to whom political debts are owed. Trump, moreover, carries grudges, and many who have criticised him since 2021, or who have failed some test of loyalty during Trump's travails in the civil and criminal courts, or over the January 6 revolt, will find no forgiveness, even if they were welcomed back into the fold during the campaign. For such people, the politics of getting, and holding on to, power in Washington will be far more intense and preoccupying than the renewal of relationships with countries such as Australia.

