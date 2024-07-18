Two alleged offenders nabbed, police hunt more after Bible Lane attack

Days after beginning an intensified campaign against offensive and criminal behaviour in Civic, police are now on the hunt for one or possibly two more men involved in the bashing of an 18-year-old in Bible Lane, Civic, in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 14.
They believe people may have seen the assault and are attempting to reach out to those witnesses to help identify the offenders.
The victim had been walking through Bible Lane in the direction of City Walk around 12.30am when he was set upon by a group of men and assaulted..
The victim, who sustained multiple injuries during the assault, was able to contact police and report the incident a short time later.
Police were able to identify two men involved in the assault - an 18-year-old man from Banks and a 19-year-old man from Monash.
Search warrants were executed on both their homes on Thursday night and the two men were arrested.
They have each been charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will appear in court next month.
Police are seeking to identify the other men involved in the assault, and would like to speak to anyone who may be able to identify them, as well as anyone who witnessed the assault.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7798415. Information can be provided anonymously.
