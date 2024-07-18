The Canberra Times
Two alleged offenders nabbed, police hunt more after Bible Lane attack

By Peter Brewer
July 19 2024 - 9:59am
Days after beginning an intensified campaign against offensive and criminal behaviour in Civic, police are now on the hunt for one or possibly two more men involved in the bashing of an 18-year-old in Bible Lane, Civic, in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 14.

Peter Brewer

