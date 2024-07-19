Aussie brand salt&pepper celebrates 'house warming' at new Canberra store

It's a brand that has been in plenty of Australian homes for years. And this week it celebrates the opening of its first Canberra store.
Australian brand salt&pepper has set up shop at Westfield Woden - near Coles and Big W - bringing with it their legacy of stylish homewares.
The brand's chief executive Dean Austin said Canberrans can expect to find all the latest trends in homewares in the store, with a team trained to help customers find the right product for their needs.
"We've always known that our customers have been eager for a standalone salt&pepper store, and we're super excited to bring our love of homewares to the Canberra community," Mr Austin said.
"Opening in the ACT is not only an opportunity for us to further expand our brand footprint, but is our way of positively responding to our passionate homeware lovers.
"Our new salt&pepper store at Westfield Woden represents a significant milestone for the brand being our 25th store to open in Australia.
"[It] offers an immersive and inspiring shopping experience where homeware solutions can be found for all occasions, whether it's to find the perfect glassware and cheese board for your friend's upcoming housewarming celebration or statement home décor pieces to spice up your home."
The family company launched in Melbourne in 1995, by the children of a Greek migrant inspired by their father's candlemaking craft and keen eye for beautiful homewares.
For almost 30 years the brand has found itself at home in Australian houses, through dining and kitchen ware, as well as decor and storage items.
Before now, Canberrans were able to find the brand in boutiques and stockists such as Myer, as well as online.
"We are true believers that our stores are your one-stop shop for all your homeware needs," Mr Austin said.
"Having a dedicated store enhances our customers' shopping experience by offering an extended range of products across all categories of homewares, including products first to market through our stores, allowing greater choice for customers.
"We also provide exclusive promotions and a loyalty program with exclusive benefits that customers can take advantage of.
"Our dedicated team members, who are thoroughly trained on the key features and benefits of our entire product range, ensure we are educating our customers and providing suggestions that elevate their homes to new heights."
Mr Austin said this created an immersive shopping experience.
While the store was soft launched two weeks ago, this Friday to Sunday, the store will officially celebrate its "house warming" with a 50 per cent of sale and 70 goodie bags for the first customers in store.
"We are excited to welcome Canberra's very first salt&pepper store to Westfield Woden," Westfield Woden centre manager Craig Smellie said.
"We know our customers will enjoy the expanded home offer and availability of this brand locally, and will love the great offers as part of their grand opening celebrations this weekend."
It's been a good time for new stores in Canberra shopping centres. Last month, Daiso opened its doors at Westfield Belconnen.
