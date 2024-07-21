The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Public Eye

A little 'pastoral encouragement' lands on PM's gift register

Brittney Levinson
Eleanor Campbell
By Brittney Levinson, and Eleanor Campbell
July 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's no secret former prime minister Scott Morrison's memoir was a bit of a flop, at least here in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Politics and public service reporter

Brittney is part of the federal political bureau, covering politics, the public service and economics. Brittney joined The Canberra Times in 2021 and was previously the property reporter. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

Eleanor Campbell

Eleanor Campbell

Federal Political Reporter

Eleanor Campbell is a political reporter based in the Federal Press Gallery. You can reach her at eleanor.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ellie.campbell1@proton.me

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.