Gun-toting intruders pose as police in home attack on innocent victim

Intruders posing as police and equipped with a firearm and other weapons forced their way into a home in Du Faur Place, Mawson, in the early hours of Thursday morning, sparking an investigation.
Police believe the home was targeted in error, with neither the residence nor the victim known to police.
About 1.45am on Thursday, July 18, four people wearing dark clothing, gloves, and balaclavas forced their way into the home claiming they were police executing a search warrant.
Once inside the home, the group produced a number of weapons including a rifle, baton, and a tyre iron, before threatening and assaulting a man and demanding money and drugs.
The group left the location a short time later, stealing the innocent man's wallet and vehicle.
The vehicle involved, a Toyota Hilux ute, was located in Lyons about 2.30am.
The ute was uplifted and taken to the Exhibit Management Centre for forensic examination.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and are calling on information from the public to assist the investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7801831. Information can be provided anonymously.
