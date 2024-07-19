Scotch, P!nk and Yeti cups: pollies declare freebies

Senators' disclosures on the Parliament's register of interests from the first six months of 2024 have revealed the array of gifts leaders receive, ranging from bottles of fine scotch, to litigation fees, to free P!nk concert tickets.
Most gifts have already been disclosed at various points of the year but no less give insight into the who, what, where and when of politicians' day-to-day activities.
Coalition senator Bridget McKenzie accepted a stress football on behalf of the Department of Finance, two $25 Yeti keep cups from Stokes-owned digital publication The Nightly, and a model aircraft gifted by Rex Airlines in April.
Senator McKenzie also declared two flights, accommodation and a paid trip to Israel from March 8 to 13 sponsored by the Australia-Israel Jewish Affairs Council.
NSW Liberal senator Dave Sharma accepted two complimentary tickets to a P!nk concert in Sydney in February. Senator Sharma disclosed flights, accommodation, some ground transport and meals for travel to Israel with a Business and Innovation Delegation on May 18.
Tasmanian senator Wendy Askew declared a $315 bottle of whisky from Callington Mill Distillery in January.
Ex-Liberal senator David Van received "a gift of white wine" from the Ambassador of Georgia Beka Dvali after the pair met earlier this year.
NSW Labor senator Deborah O'Neill declared a gift box of dates from the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates and a bottle of wine from Labor-linked lobbying firm Hawker Britton in June.
WA senator Linda Reynolds disclosed "payments received from the settlements of various litigation and foreshadowed litigation matters in 2024" on May 31.
The former defence minister, who plans to retire at the next election, is suing former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins over a series of social media posts she claims damaged her reputation.
Official guidelines rule senators and MPs must declare any gifts valued above $750 from government sources or above $300 received from private companies or industry.
Politicians are not required to list gifts they receive from family or friends.
Leaders must also disclose shares, real estate, liabilities and debts, bank accounts, major assets, income outside their salary, organisational memberships and any sponsored travel above $300.
Gifts must be disclosed on the register within 28 days and a senator can be referred to a committee for an inquiry if they fail to do so.
The register shows Labor senator Jana Stewart was 10 months late to declare two free tickets to last year's Midwinter Ball, which were gifted by Hawker Britton.
Corporate tables at the annual charity bash cost about $22,000, meaning both tickets are valued at $4500 if the average table has 10 seats per head.
