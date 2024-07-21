The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

If this was an Olympic sport, we'd be a shoo-in for a gold

By Denis Moriarty
July 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Looking around the world from here in Australia, let's for a moment or two turn our eyes from the monstrosities of diseased nationalism and allow ourselves to feel good about the very few pathologies we don't manifest ourselves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.