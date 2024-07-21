If this was an Olympic sport, we'd be a shoo-in for a gold

Australia copped a lot of ridicule a few years back for running through its prime ministers too quickly, but the upside of that is that if any of our parties were faced with the prospect of going to an election with a leader who'd been convicted of fraud (or rape), or even one who was having to rebut claims of dementia and/or Parkinson's disease, we'd be able to go from "The leader has my full, unconditional, and absolute support" to an enthralling ABC documentary on their rise and fall in a single news cycle.