It's not a real holiday if you have to clean up when you leave

"Shame, Garry," writes Peter. "There can be no admiration, begrudging or not, for Donald Trump. Being shot at does not stop him from being an egotistical buffoon who wants to be a dictator, and whose campaign is a Trojan horse for a far-right-wing takeover of our most powerful ally. In the wake of the assassination attempt, too many people seem to have forgotten that another Trump presidency would be a disaster for the whole world. Let's remember the 1930s, and what they led to."