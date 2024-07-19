The Wharf Revue announces final show before exiting public life

One of the country's most well-known revues has come to the end of the wharf.
After 25 years of giving an unforgiving spotlight on politics, The Wharf Revue has announced that this year will be their final term before stepping away from public life.
The satirical revue has always been a much-loved inclusion in the Canberra Theatre programming, with creators of the annual event often referring to the capital as its "spiritual home".
The revue, scheduled to hit Canberra in October, is expected to be a joyous yet bittersweet send-off to one of the great national theatrical institutions. But please, no flowers, by request.
"It's an opportunity to spend more time with family," a spokesperson said.
"At the end of the day, this is about the need for renewal.
"We'll serve one last term to max out the super and then try to pick up some kind of consultancy work or do a series of Survivor - look, it's too early to say but it has been an honour to serve the Australian people."
The final revue, titled The End of the Wharf As We Know It!, will, as always, be written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott. They will also star alongside Mandy Bishop and David Whitney.
Many public figures who've appeared in the show regularly over the years are lining up for a place in the final hurrah: Keating, Howard, Downer, Costello, Gillard, Abbott, Carr and other throwbacks too numerous to mention.
And there are those who bear the torch of democracy today: Lambie, Hanson, Bandt, Dutton and Albo.
Packed full of songs and skits about many social and political issues and leaders from Australia and around the world, the revue always offers laughs in times when life doesn't always seem to be amusing.
The Wharf Revue will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre for the final time from October 25 to November 2. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
