Inside the new menu at Koto that's only available for 10 people a day

Don't know what to have for dinner? Perhaps this 18-course meal at Koto is for you.
The new limited offering from the Japanese restaurant - known as the omakase menu - is only available for a select group of people every night.
Translating to "I leave it up to you" in Japanese, omakase is a common type of dining in Japan known for its curated menu and the ability for diners to interact with the chef while courses are being prepared.
While it's a common occurrence in Japan it isn't as common in Australia but, nonetheless, Koto restaurant manager Otabek Akhmadjonov thought it was the perfect offering for Canberra.
"Based on my personal experience with the customers at Koto, I have realised that most of the guests do not have a full understanding of the Japanese cuisine and the food," he said.
"Most of the guests told me 'We will leave it up to you. You decide something for us. You just feed us'.
"[Omakase menus are] a very common experience in Japan and it's something that I really wanted to bring to Koto.
"And for our guests to be able to interact with us in the restaurant, particularly with the back of house, that was a link that we were missing. But with this offering, the chef will be the face of the restaurant and the person customers will be interacting with."
The luxury offering is $198 per person, with wine and sake pairing options available as an extra, the menu will see up to 10 people per night sitting at Koto's open-concept sushi counter.
At the moment, it's only available Sunday to Thursday evenings, and in the beginning, will only be open to six people per night to ensure the experience for those enjoying the omakase offering and the regular diners have a great experience.
"I don't want to impact the quality of service that we want to provide by having a full omakase service, as well as a full restaurant, on a Friday and Saturday night. Not with the level of staffing we have and the capacity of the restaurant," Mr Akhmadjonov said.
It's an interesting time to launch a luxury dining offering, with the cost-of-living crisis affecting hospitality businesses across the capital and elsewhere.
However, Mr Akhmadjonov said the Parliamentary Triangle restaurant hadn't felt the effects of Canberrans tightening their belts.
And while the omakase offering will only be available from July 29 to September 30 as a trial run, he is confident that it will return or be extended.
"Koto is an experience and within this past year, we found our place within the market that we can rely on," Mr Akhmadjonov said
"We can be confident that the food that we will be providing will be very unique and our customers will be satisfied."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.