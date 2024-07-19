Alleged drug trafficker 'at risk' from 'out of pocket' syndicate

A alleged drug trafficker, accused of stashing more than 80 kilograms of illicit substances in his apartment, remains behind bars with a court concerned for his safety if released.
"Someone is out of pocket for a large amount of money," magistrate Jane Campbell said on Friday.
Seamus Michael Patrick Ryan, 24, had his second bid for freedom denied in the ACT Magistrates Court.
He faces four counts of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, one count of trafficking in cannabis and three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.
Ryan, who has no criminal history, is yet to enter pleas.
Ms Campbell denied bail, finding the likelihood of Ryan committing a crime or interfering with evidence was "too high".
"I'm also concerned of intimidation of Mr Ryan ... [he is allegedly involved in] a very sophisticated and organised syndicate and [he] is at risk both in the community and in custody," the magistrate stated.
"I don't want to transfer that risk to his parents as well."
The court heard the 24-year-old had only moved to Canberra in January, and was previously living with his parents in Goulburn.
A police document, tendered to the court, alleges during a search of Ryan's Lyneham home on July 10 officers found a hoard of illicit drugs.
Officers claim, when they entered the unit with Ryan not present, to have seen a vacuum-sealed bag of methamphetamine in plain view on a stove top.
The one bedroom unit contained a king sized bed and no other furniture, with several large cardboard boxes in a walk-in-robe.
Officers are said to have found large amounts of drugs in these boxes, namely 77 kilograms of methylamine which is a controlled precursor used to make methylamphetamine and MDMA.
They also allegedly discovered 5.7kg of cannabis packaged in vacuum-sealed bags stashed in a duffel bag in the wardrobe, 1.3kg of MDMA and 270 grams of ketamine wrapped in a T-shirt, as well as 75g of cocaine and 150g of methamphetamine.
The document states police found three double-edged daggers, a set of scales, empty vacuum-seal bags, a vacuum sealer, and a white board with a "tick list" of names and corresponding amounts.
Almost an hour after police first started the search, Ryan arrived at the home and gave officers access to his mobile phone.
Police claim to have found "text messages that were indicative of the defendant selling drugs".
During a recorded interview with police, Ryan said he had been recording drug debts for an unknown person, had been storing vast amounts of drugs for an unknown person, and a small amount of the drugs belonged to him - which he would occasionally sell.
Ryan allegedly told officers he had been collecting the brown boxes from post offices around the ACT and storing them on behalf of an unknown person.
Legal Aid lawyer Ellie Wallis proposed Ryan could move back to Goulburn and be in the company of his parents 24/7.
Ms Wallis said this was "essentially house arrest" and Ryan's parents were taking the allegations seriously.
Prosecutor David Swan argued the drugs found were in "extremely high quantities" and Ryan was allegedly involved in "a very large and well organised operation".
Mr Swan said the likelihood of Ryan interfering with evidence was also "still a live issue".
Ryan was remanded in custody and is set to face court again later this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.