Kyrgios attracts attention of US 'MAGA' figure as commentary future revealed

Canberra's Nick Kyrgios is picking up more and more buzz off the tennis court, and not just in sport, but now also in politics.
This week at the USA's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the polarising 29-year-old former world No.13 was revealed to have earned the admiration of billionaire entrepreneur and one of Donald Trump's closest supporters, Vivek Ramaswamy.
As a former top-ranked junior tennis player from Ohio, Ramaswamy reportedly expressed his appreciation for Kyrgios and a desire to meet in January at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
"I find Kyrgios fascinating," Ramaswamy told The Australian Financial Review.
"His psychology fascinates me. Most people have a crazy side to them. Most great people do great things, and so I don't hold that against somebody. I actually just find the contrary. I find it fascinating."
The conservative figure declared to be a candidate for the US presidency in the upcoming 2024 election but pulled out of the race to back Trump in January.
Before he became a businessman and entered the political scene, Ramaswamy grew up playing tennis and as a ball boy had encounters with Australian stars including Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter.
"[Hewitt] was shorter than I am, slightly built, nothing particularly overpowering in his game, hardly had a big serve, and yet he was just so scrappy with a chase-down and that top-spin lob was devastating," Ramaswamy said.
"Rafter had a flashy side to him. [Mark] Philippoussis was interesting, but a little reserved, and he never really fully came out of his shell and realised his full potential."
Ramaswamy's reportedly been invited by US ambassador Kevin Rudd to play at the former Australian Prime Minister's private grass court at his residence in Washington.
Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been enjoying rave reviews from his commentary work for BBC during Wimbledon as he prepares to mount a comeback as soon as next month at the 'Ultimate Tennis Showdown' event in New York, and possibly even play at the US Open.
Last month Kyrgios told The Canberra Times of his "brutal" journey returning to playing after secret wrist surgery.
Though he has made significant progress to be hitting and serving again - as seen in numerous practice sessions at Wimbledon with finalist Novak Djokovic - Kyrgios has enjoyed his work off court too.
"A lot of opportunities have come from not playing and I'm super grateful for that," he said.
"Some athletes they're bigger than just their sport - they're able to do some things outside the court that are financially good and interesting. Everything I've been able to do, it's mad."
On his social media accounts on Friday, Kyrgios declared that he doesn't want to step back from media duties in the future either, regardless of whatever comes next in his tennis comeback.
"I'm here to stay for years on this broadcasting scene," Kyrgios said. "I hope I can provide the energy and insight for everyone."
