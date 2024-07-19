The Canberra sport secrets we need to uncover

There are certain benefits that come to those willing to brave the sideline chill. They'll certainly need those perks at the Raiders v Warriors tonight, or when they disperse to community fields around the capital with the predicted high to be ... wait for it ... seven degrees.
What am I talking about? Footy food. Yep, I'm the first to admit I'm a sucker for a sausage sandwich and I reckon I discovered the best one in Canberra a few weeks ago watching my niece at her Belwest debut.
If even only for a moment, it helped me forget about the cold wind sweeping across the fields at Hawker. It got us thinking about sporting canteens around Canberra and where the best kept secrets are.
We've heard rumours of special home-made curries and soups being transported to fields to feed the masses, or the unbelievable offerings and Canberra soccer fixtures.
Now we want to hear from you. Where are the best sporting canteens in Canberra? We want to tell the world about the hidden gems, and Karen Hardy is on the hunt to find them.
For those who don't know, Karen is back in The Canberra Times sports team for the first time in 20-odd years. It's great to have her on board, and I'm keen for our readers to enjoy the content she produces across a wide range of sports over the next seven months.
There will be plenty to talk about, like the Raiders hopes of getting their season back on track when they play the Warriors at home tonight.
They've lost four on the trot, but they've been bolstered by the return of Jamal Fogarty and Zac Hosking. It would be unfair to lump those two with the expectation of turning the Raiders around, especially after three months on the sidelines.
But their early-season form showed how crucial they were to Ricky Stuart's plans for leadership in rebuilding a team with plenty of youngsters.
Their presence will certainly help and Stuart said as much this week, adding he could feel a return of hunger and desire within the group.
Let's hope for those who brave the cold tonight that they get an impressive show, and the Raiders surge back into form.
Have a great weekend. Send us your tips for the best sporting food around Canberra, and Melanie Dinjaski will be driving the live blog tomorrow to keep you up to date with everything that's happening.
- Chris Dutton
