Plenty of blankies and a chess world record attempt

Canberrans have again displayed their generosity by donating in spades to the Handmade Market's blanket drive in June for the Salvation Army.
Market owner Julie Nichols said volunteers collected 736 items, from blankets to coats to toiletries.
She was "extremely grateful" to everyone who donated an item, which was sent out to homeless and vulnerable people in the local community.
As was Dee Fraser from the Salvation Army, who said they were also able to share the love and pass on some of the items to the St Vincent de Paul's Night Patrol and CAHMA (the Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy).
"People were very generous, especially considering the cost-of-living challenges," she said.
"But Canberra people have dug in yet again and it's just wonderful. It truly is. And we look forward to being part of it all again next year."
All the items have now been sent out to those in need.
Take a bow, Canberra!
If you happen to be around the City Walk Arcade next to King O'Malley's pub in the city between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, check out the chess world record attempt that will be under way.
Street Chess is taking part in a global attempt to set a world record for the most number of games of chess played in one day.
It's all to celebrate the 100th anniversary on Saturday of the formation of the International Chess Federation.
Chess players around the world will be logging their games played in person and online to set the Guinness World Records attempt. You can find out more at 100.fide.com/gwr.
And Australian players, including in Canberra, will be among the first to play and add to the tally, as the world gradually starts to wake up on International Chess Day and hits the chessboard.
