Barr should do more to curtail CFMEU influence over ALP

By Letters to the Editor
July 20 2024 - 5:30am
The Barr government should be doing more to eliminate CFMEU influence over procurement decisions in the territory. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Andrew Barr appears not to have done enough to curtail the influence of the ACT Branch of the CFMEU on the ACT Labor/Green government ("CFMEU donations halt", July 18). That said, this branch has not been included in recent corruption allegations.

