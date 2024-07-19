Barr should do more to curtail CFMEU influence over ALP

Andrew Barr appears not to have done enough to curtail the influence of the ACT Branch of the CFMEU on the ACT Labor/Green government ("CFMEU donations halt", July 18). That said, this branch has not been included in recent corruption allegations.
While ACT Labor has reportedly promised not to take any more donations from the CFMEU, that alone will not stop the money flowing to assist re-electing ACT Labor in October's ACT election.
For example, unions and other bodies spend money campaigning on behalf of their preferred major political party. Will so-called "third-party campaigning" merely be substituted for donations?
Furthermore, it is not only with money that influence may be exerted. For example, the ACT branch of the CFMEU is a member of the Labor/Green ACT government's Secure Local Jobs Code Advisory Council.
The council is part of the arrangements that essentially direct certain ACT government contracts to companies who enjoy the favour of Unions ACT.
All of this has been legislated by the current Labor/Green majority government and is not illegal. It is reasonable however to ask whether that arrangement is consistent with governing for the whole community?
ACT voters have their next chance to decide in October's ACT election.
Jenna Price (July 19) says that women hate "thuggery" in the State of Origin. During the game my family were happily reminiscing about how my daughter was never interested in the game but would always come running whenever we yelled out "fight!".
On Wednesday I was explaining to her daughter that the players are no longer allowed to punch each other, but are allowed to hit each other with handbags.
She said "Grandma, can I have a handbag to hit Poppy?"
What gall for the local CFMEU to demand greater powers to "investigate and prosecute companies" in breach of the government procurement (Secure Local Jobs) Code 2020 as if the code does not already provide for local unions to determine who gets which government contract.
It's great timing given the suspension of the Victorian CFMEU branch for alleged corruption. A reading of Code 2020 shows that no contractor can get to do government work without due certification under the code, which would not happen without union endorsement.
The old memorandum of understanding between the ACT government and UnionsACT was bad enough. It has now been replaced in law by this procurement Code 2020.
Does anyone wonder who is running the ACT? Is it Labor or the unions?
The report "Working class man: JD Vance introduces himself to the nation" (July 19) ends with a statement about his "transformation from a fierce Trump critic to one of his most loyal defenders".
Rather than being "loyal", Mr Vance seems to me to be an opportunist who has seized the chance to share political power and the opportunities for post-politics wealth.
Mr Trump and his truly loyal supporters should be wary of JD Vance.
As a 56-year-old father of two young adults, one of whom is a huge fan of Taylor Swift, I strongly disagree with Tony Falla (Letters, July 13).
Having recently spent six months driving around Australia, I have had ample time to listen to Ms Swift's music through the playlists that my daughter set up for my wife and I to listen to.
It may surprise some, but Ms Swift's lyrics can be meaningful and the cause of some reflection. Her tunes are catchy and easy to listen to. If needing evidence, any parent with a child just leaving home should listen to her song "I don't want to grow up", without getting teary-eyed.
I also find Ms Swift to be a good role model for young women, not only though her stellar success in her chosen field, but also though her strength of character and resilience.
As a 19-year-old, she bore the brunt of abuse from a US-based rapper, who had previously ridiculed her after interrupting her receipt of a major music award.
More recently, Ms Swift continues to be targeted and vilified by US Republicans after urging young people to engage in the democratic process by voting.
Given her talent and many achievements, I count myself as a strong supporter of Taylor Swift, and I know many other parents that feel the same.
It is well known that Trump is an American isolationist. But it seems is running mate, JD Vance is as well.
He once said: "I got to be honest with you, I don't really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other".
Australia should be really adopting a more independent foreign policy in today's fast changing world.
Depending on the US might be a chimera for us.
David Gould, former British undersecretary for defence, was hired by the federal government as consultant for a program to replace the country's ageing submarines.
Gould has revealed that one of the most important requirements was to work with the Americans in the South China Sea. He explained that the submarines would need to operate there for a reasonable period of time and then come back to Australia, without docking or refuelling.
The original contract for much cheaper conventional submarines, which would have been adequate for the defence of the continental homeland, was unilaterally broken by the Liberal government of Scott Morrison. Gould said the nuclear submarines would work alongside the US and Japan in an integrated system.
This revelation undermines the government's claim that the new submarines would be used to defend Australia and protect its shipping lanes.
That argument is, of course, ludicrous. Why would Australia need to defend sea lanes against China, its best customer and biggest trading partner? It is clear that the major role of these submarines is to assist the US in the containment of China, at a staggering cost of at least $367 billion.
If Donald Trump's survival was divine intervention, as he and others are claiming, what was the death of Corey Comperatore, the heroic father who took a bullet in the crowd just behind Trump?
In reality, both were blind luck and, despite the terrible times, someone has to say so.
Re "ACT gives, plasma problems remain" (July 14) about the shortfall of blood donors, in particular plasma donors.
Perhaps if the blood banks advertised that donating blood and plasma benefitted the donor as well as the recipient, donations would increase.
Apparently if a person regularly donates blood or plasma it reduces the concentration of PFAS ("forever chemicals") in their blood.
Given that the blood donation is saving someone's life and they have the forever chemicals in their blood anyway, it is still advantageous for them to receive the donation.
One is beside oneself at the impending visit of one's monarch.
It comes so soon after his discreet and respectful decision to augment the fruit salad of Australia's favourite civil-standard-of-proof war-criminal.
One still remembers with a shudder of excitement the spectacular Gillard Labor grovel for Charles and Camilla in 2012. Surely Albanese Labor could not top that?
But then one recalls his full-stadium prostration for "Boss" Modi, his preferred global partner for "too much immigration can never be enough".
I have some empathy with the opponents of the proposed Wallaroo solar farm, but I am reminded of a local meeting held to advise on the development of wind farms.
The advisor to the proponents of a northern NSW wind farm told us it had become the first in Australia to be proposed without a single objection. "Locals" had been offered the option of investment and many had taken up the offer. I searched the article for a similar proposal for Wallaroo without success.
Perhaps we should count ourselves lucky that no-one has yet come up with a nuclear proposal for anywhere in the Canberra region?
