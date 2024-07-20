'It's good to be alive': new liver 'a gift' to Canberra artist

She is walking 3km daily and is working up to being able to ice skate and dance again. Stories like Ms Aspinall's are why DonateLife chief executive Lucinda Barry stressed the importance of signing up to be a donor and having conversations with family about wanting to donate. There are currently around 1800 people on the national wait list, and another 14,000 currently on dialysis with kidney failure who would also benefit from a transplant, she said.