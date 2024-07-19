The Club, new pottery classes, a Designer Sunday and Megafauna

Adapted from David Williamson's popular stage play, The Club centres on a flailing Victorian Football League (VFL) team coached by Laurie Holden (Jack Thompson) that hasn't won a premiership for almost two decades.
Club president Ted Parker (Graham Kennedy) secures star recruit Geoff Hayward (John Howard) at great expense, but things start to unravel when Geoff fails to meet expectations and the club loses a string of games.
Directed by Bruce Beresford, The Club "winningly satirises sporting tribalism and Australian masculinity".
You can catch it on the big screen in the Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive on Saturday at 1pm. Tickets are here.
Bookings are now open for term three classes at Canberra Potters, including an introduction to clay and wheel throwing basics.
Check out the classes at canberrapotters.com.au.
It's Designer Sunday at the Old Bus Depot Markets, showcasing fresh-thinking Australian designers, makers, and artists.
The markets are on Sunday from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Wentworth Avenue, Kingston.
Shake off the school holiday cobwebs and get the kids nice and tired for the final holiday weekend at the Magnificent Megafauna installation at the Australian National Botanic Gardens.
It's on daily until July 31. See a wombat the size of a care and find out what kind of creature is a Demon Duck of Doom.
Meet the magnificent megafauna that roamed Australia more than 20,000 years ago. Discover 'living plant fossils' and investigate the landscapes of Australia's past. Entry is free.
