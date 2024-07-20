Canberra sports wrap: Brumbies star sets up incredible end-to-end try

Wet weather and high winds across the capital caused some havoc in local sport on the weekend, but there were still some incredible games in the top-grade competitions that went ahead.
An awesome end-to-end try set up by Brumbies star Andy Muirhead was the highlight from John I Dent Cup action on Saturday afternoon.
Playing for the Royals at fullback, Muirhead used his shifty side-step to make a linebreak and set up an incredible team try finished by winger Zac Ross under the uprights in a 54-22 victory over Queanbeyan Whites.
The Royals' victory keeps them in third spot behind Wests and the Vikings. Tuggeranong kept their top-of-the-table rivals at bay with a 16-point win at Viking Park.
While there was no first-grade Canberra Aussie Rules on Saturday, there was a great result for AFL NSW/ACT's women's representative team that took on Tasmania at UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Saturday.
The Canberra players that stood tall in the 10.7 (67) - 2.5 (17) win were Queanbeyan Tigers' Jayde Hamilton who had a huge game in the middle, and Ainslie's Chantel Jones who kicked three goals.
A total of eight women from Canberra clubs were part of the squad.
Caitlin Fletcher from Parramatta was best on ground for the women in blue and yellow.
"It was cold playing out here, but we're from Canberra and we're used to that," Jones, originally a soccer player from America, said after the game.
"We clicked well and it was a really fun day."
It's been a while since ACT players have had the chance to play representative footy interstate, and the game is seen as an important step in helping develop talent in the Canberra region.
The men's game played immediately after the women had 11 from Canberra's first grade competition.
"This was a fantastic opportunity for our girls to come down and play in Tasmania," women's NSW/ACT coach Lloyd Perris said.
"We're so happy how we came together. How we connected, and how we showed it on the field was fantastic."
It was a really tough slog for Belconnen Sharks to hold off the Rams in round 15 of the Canberra Raiders Cup, but they managed in an arm wrestle.
The Sharks fought off a last minute advance from Woden Valley that threatened to pinch the win at the death, but their defence held on for a steely 4-0 victory.
It was a rough week for the West Belconnen Warriors women in the Katrina Fanning Shield, with the team forfeiting their match against Yass Magpies.
The game was scheduled to be played at Walker Park but The Canberra Times understood that sickness was blamed for a shortage of available players.
It's a blow to Warriors' title run, as the team currently sit in third spot on the ladder, two points behind ladder-leaders the Queanbeyan Blues that were defeated by Goulburn 22-10 on the weekend.
CRC Results:
Queanbeyan Kangaroos 26 bt Gungahlin Bulls 10 at Gungahlin
Belconnen Sharks 4 bt Woden Valley Rams 0 at Bruce
Yass Magpies 14 bt West Belconnen Warriors 8 at Yass
Queanbeyan Blues 42 bt Goulburn Bulldogs 10 at Goulburn
KFS Results:
Woden Valley Rams 10 bt Belconnen Sharks 0 at Bruce
Goulburn Bulldogs 22 bt Queanbeyan Blues 10 at Goulburn
Gungahlin Bulls 32 bt Bungendore Kangaroos 0 at Mick Sherd Oval
Yass Magpies bt West Belconnen Warriors (FORFEIT)
John I Dent Results:
Uni-Norths Owls 26 bt Gungahlin Eagles 21 at ANU North
Tuggeranong Vikings 44 bt Wests 28 at Viking Park
Royals 54 bt Queanbeyan Whites 22 at Campese Field
Women's Premier 15s Results:
Royals 17 bt Queanbeyan Whites 14 at Campese Field
Gungahlin 26 bt Uni-Norths Owls 24 at ANU North
Tuggeranong ViQueens 28 bt Wests 0 at Viking Park
