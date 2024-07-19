Missed deadline on content rules for Netflix, Amazon hurting ACT producers

A lack of any timeline for promised local content quotas is causing anxiety in the Canberra screen production scene, after the government missed its self imposed deadline for introducing new legislation.
Included in the Labor government's landmark Revive cultural policy was a commitment to introduce requirements for Australian screen content on online streaming platforms no later than July 1, 2024.
With that deadline gone, and no signs of any legislation on the horizon, chief executive of ACT documentary maker WildBear Entertainment Michael Tear said those in the industry were second guessing their careers.
"When we talk to the contracts and the freelancers in the crew, they're anxious about the certainty around work," he said.
"In the screen sector a lot of people are working freelance, they're working project to project and when those projects start drying up, there's bigger gaps in their schedule and that leads to periods of unemployment."
The Australian industry had been pushing for 20 per cent of the Australian revenue of streamers such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ to be spent on local content, which would be in line with policies in place in France and Italy.
Screen Producers Australia chief executive Matthew Deaner said it was disappointing the government was unable to meet its target.
"We are naturally disappointed that the government missed the promised deadline of July 1 to implement a much-anticipated and long-awaited framework to ensure popular streaming platforms invest in a guaranteed minimum of Australian screen stories," he said.
"Unfortunately, this delay is resulting in much anxiety and uncertainty for screen production businesses. Our members tell us that commissioning is largely on hold while we wait, and this is of much concern."
Across Australian screens, both broadcast and online, there has been a decrease in Australian-made content. Commercial networks have cut commissioning budgets, and while some streaming platforms have purchased local content, this has not made up for the overall decline, Mr Tear said.
"The new entrants have commissioned content, and there's some great examples of that, but by volume, there hasn't been a transfer from free-to-air to a streaming service."
In the small but active film and television scene in Canberra, the delay in new legislation is having a tangible impact.
"We're working at a horizon between 18 months and two years, so the longer this uncertainty continues, the biggest the gap in production," Mr Tear said.
During early consultation on the proposal, overseas streaming giants pushed back on the 20 per cent quota proposal. Then-opposition arts spokesman Paul Fletcher and communications spokeswoman Sarah Henderson also questioned how the content quota would work.
The Canberra Times understands the consultation was more complex than the government expected and the government is continuing to work on legislation, however, at this stage there is no indication when this could come before Parliament.
Mr Deaner said the delay meant it wasn't just producers that were missing out.
"The sooner we end the ongoing uncertainty the better for our industry and Australian audiences," he said.
