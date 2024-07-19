Canberrans get largest tax cuts nationally

Canberran households are three flat whites ahead of the national average when it comes to the tax cuts that have started flowing in recent weeks.
A Treasury analysis shows the average ACT household is saving $58.40 a week under the Albanese government's reforms, which started on July 1.
That's $16-a-week more than the national average of $42.30 per week.
For ACT families, the average tax cut is $85.21-a-week, compared with $62.85 nationally.
The average Canberra household without children gets a $45.01-a-week tax cut, compared with the $33-a-week national average.
The ACT had the highest median income in the country at the last Census in 2022, but Canberrans are still feeling the pinch with high interest rates, rents and inflation.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said she was conscious of the financial strain on households.
"I've seen firsthand the pressure that families are under," Senator Gallagher said, adding that she was proud to help Australians keep more of what they earn.
Economists have predicted that the average tax cuts for 80 per cent of taxpayers will be taken away by bracket creep - when pay rises lift them to a higher tax bracket - in three years.
Still, $58.40 a week is a fair chunk of cash, adding up to $3036.80 a year.
That's a holiday for anyone who's able to save, rather than spending to keep up with household costs.
