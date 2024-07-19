Trump is selling the impossible dream

The biggest takeout for Australian voters from the Republican Convention in Milwaukee is that "there but for the grace of God go we". Leaving aside the content of speeches by Donald Trump, Senator JD Vance and others, the carefully choreographed "bread and circuses" spectacular proved the old adage that "politics is Hollywood for ugly people".
And it's not just the Republicans. The Democrats will indulge in a similar orgy of jingoistic excess when they hold their conference in Chicago in just under a month. The question of who their candidate will be is almost incidental by comparison to the carnival of democracy being planned.
While, on occasion, pop stars have been rolled out to support appearances by Australian politicians (think Gough Whitlam and Anthony Albanese) this country has been spared the sight of a Hulk Hogan equivalent ripping off a "Real America" T-shirt to expose a bright red "Trump-Vance" singlet while calling the candidate "my hero".
Nor have party faithful of any persuasion had to sit through an epic 90 minute monologue by their fearless leader, endure a rap performance of questionable veracity, or been exposed to an endless stream of over produced video clips paying homage to the demi-god to whom they have sworn everlasting allegiance and fealty.
This is probably because of the larrikin, egalitarian and anti-authoritarian streak that has been a part of the national psyche since the earliest days of European settlement. Our convict forebears, quite rightly given they had been shipped halfway around the world in chains for their country's good, never bought the line "we're from the government, were here to help you".
That history of cynical disdain has served Australia well. Politics as a performance art has never really gained a foothold here even though our elections have become more "presidential" in recent decades.
The real danger of this American style of politics is that it lends itself to hyperbole, exaggerated claims, fake news and outright lies. Donald Trump proved a candidate can get away with saying almost anything within the tight embrace of their devoted fans and acolytes behind the closed doors of the national conference venue.
While he was, for part of his performance, more introspective and subdued while talking about last week's assassination attempt, it did not take the former president long to revert to type. And, while he would have to demonstrate an ability to turn water into wine, raise the dead and cure the blind in order to deliver on a tenth of what he was promising to do, the party faithful lapped it up.
Although promises to recover American hostages from Hamas, to end the war in Ukraine with a phone call, to rebuild the American auto industry, to build an "iron dome" anti-missile defence over the whole of the US and to stop illegal immigration were well received no detail was provided.
One of Trump's more interesting juxtapositions was that "we're going to cure cancer and Alzheimer's [and] we are not going to have men playing women's sports".
The footage of tens of thousands of people chanting "fight, fight, fight", "USA, USA, USA" and "Yes you should, yes you should" in happy and almost mindless unison was quite disturbing.
Of even more concern was Trump's presumption his election was a fait accompli. After making a strong pitch to the bible belt, and right leaning Democrats and independent voters (of whom there are many), he claimed victory: "We're going to win anyway".
Few Australian politicians would be so bold. The usual strategy here is to claim underdog status regardless of how strong a position you are in.
