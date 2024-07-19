The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Trump is selling the impossible dream

By The Canberra Times
July 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The biggest takeout for Australian voters from the Republican Convention in Milwaukee is that "there but for the grace of God go we". Leaving aside the content of speeches by Donald Trump, Senator JD Vance and others, the carefully choreographed "bread and circuses" spectacular proved the old adage that "politics is Hollywood for ugly people".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.