7 tips for protecting your rental property with landlord insurance

Building and contents coverage: this covers damage to the building structure and fixed contents from things like storms, floods and fire. Fixed content refers to things such as walls, floors, roofs, carpets, curtains and blinds.

Liability protection: this covers your legal fees and compensation if someone gets injured on your property and you're found to be at fault.

Rental income protection: covers loss of rental income in various scenarios (for example, if your rental property becomes uninhabitable due to damage or repairs, if tenants default on their payments or if tenants break their lease early.)