CFMEU ACT says it's not expected to be put into administration

The CFMEU ACT branch does not expect it will be placed into administration as the embattled union faces allegations of criminality in other state branches.
The ACT branch has defended its record, saying it has consistently fought against criminal influences in the local construction industry.
CFMEU ACT acting secretary Michael Hiscox said there were no allegations against the local branch.
"Here in the ACT, our branch is not expected to be put into administration. There will be no changes to us fighting hard every single day for your wages and conditions," Mr Hiscox said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
"There are no allegations against the ACT branch. And there is zero room for criminality in any part of the CFMEU."
An independent administrator was appointed this week to manage the embattled union following allegations of criminal activity levelled at members of the union's Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and NSW branches.
ACT Labor will not accept donations from any branch following the appointment of the administrator. Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the party was waiting for more information on the remit of the administrator on Thursday.
The Canberra Times on Tuesday revealed the ACT branch of the union had put forward a motion to be debated at ACT Labor's annual conference later this month, seeking greater union involvement in the territory's procurement process.
This move was swiftly condemned by Master Builders ACT who said it was an "outrageous request". The organisation also alleged bullying and intimidation from union members was experienced in the ACT.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has also hit out at the CFMEU and Mr Barr following the allegations facing the CFMEU. She said Labor should suspend its affiliation with the CFMEU and the union should not be able to attend the Labor conference.
The CFMEU ACT hit out at Master Builders and its "political enablers" in its statement
"Make no mistake, Master Builders and their political enablers have one motivation: cutting the wages and conditions of our members. We will not let them," Mr Hiscox said.
"We welcome any criminal investigation into our industry, but any investigation must look at the industry in its entirety.
"We know what our record is in Canberra. We have consistently fought against any criminal influences in the construction industry, particularly in the scaffold sector."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.