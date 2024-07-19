The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

AIS pioneer dies, aged 90

By Steve Larkin
July 19 2024 - 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kevan Gosper is being lauded as among the giants of the Olympic movement after the Australian powerbroker's death.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.