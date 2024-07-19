AIS pioneer dies, aged 90

Kevan Gosper is being lauded as among the giants of the Olympic movement after the Australian powerbroker's death.
Gosper, aged 90, passed away on Friday after a short illness.
He won an Olympic silver medal on Australia's 4x400m relay team at the 1956 Melbourne Games before earning renown among the nation's leading sport administrators.
"Kevan was one of the true giants of the Olympic movement, not just in Australia but globally," Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president Ian Chesterman said.
"His loss will be felt enormously by so many of his friends who are gathering in Paris for the Olympic Games.
"There will be so many there from across the world who will have a heavy heart today with the news of Kevan's passing."
Gosper was an International Olympic Committee member from 1977 to 2013, twice serving as vice president and twice elected to the executive.
An Australian Olympic Committee president and life member, Gosper was a particularly passionate supporter of Oceania sports as chairman of the Oceania Australia Foundation.
"His role in leading the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) was something that brought him particular pleasure," Chesterman said.
Gosper was also the inaugural chairman of the Australian Institute of Sport from 1980, an Australian Olympic Federation president, and was pivotal in delivering Sydney's Olympics in 2000 when vice-president of the organising committee.
"Kevan's record of service is remarkable," Chesterman said.
"He was involved in some of the biggest decisions of his time."
Gosper was also a high-powered corporate executive.
He is a former Shell Australia chairman and chief executive, then headed up the company's Asia Pacific operations when based in London.
Gosper was also a director of companies including Crown Resorts and Lion Nathan, but throughout his business life remained committed to the Olympic cause.
As an athlete, the talented runner trained at Michigan State University in the United States.
A dual Olympian, in 1956 and 1960, Gosper was also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 1954 and held the Australian 400m record from 1955-1971.
Australian Associated Press
