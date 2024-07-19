Giants star lashes AFL 'disgrace' for 'ruining the game' in since-deleted spray

Canberra GWS Giants star Tom Green has fired off a scathing review of the AFL's attempted crackdown on dangerous tackles, describing the application of the rules as a "disgrace" that is "ruining the game".
In a since-deleted spray in his Giants podcast, Green took aim at the AFL after Toby Bedford faced a three-week suspension for a tackle on Richmond Tigers rival, Tim Taranto, that left the former GWS player concussed.
The Giants were unable to overturn the rough conduct charge on Tuesday night at the tribunal, but on Thursday evening the AFL Appeals Board wiped Bedford's suspension.
Despite the successful appeal, with the board admitting to an "error of law", Green's scathing take was shared online before being deleted, edited and re-uploaded on Friday afternoon.
"The general uproar and consensus around the Toby Bedford decision is that it is a disgrace and I couldn't agree more," Green said on his In The Green Room podcast.
"I think the terms used were saying he could have taken a few more steps before tackling or he could have released an arm at one point.
"If he does... the same results happen. Tim in that position, he's always going to hold the ball.
"You can't release an arm in a tackle half-way through.
"I don't know if the Tribunal has finally admitted that it is so outcome-based, but what is a better look for the game?
"[Port Adelaide's] Zak Butters a few weeks ago deliberately punched me in the face. I don't want to see him necessarily miss a game for that, but in terms of intent and what's a bad look for the game, Zack Butters punched me in the face and didn't miss any games.
"Is he going to miss six weeks if he punches me in the face and concussed me?"
The Giants were relieved Bedford eventually dodged the three-game ban, as they had argued he had no other option to avoid Taranto being injured.
Green said Bedford's tackle was "non-dirty" and was harshly penalised because Taranto was "unfortunately concussed". Green went further, accusing the AFL of "protecting themselves from a lawsuit in 30 years".
"There has to be an understanding that sometimes when we play a contact sport, bad things are going to happen," Green said.
"I don't know what I can and can't do.
"We're changing the game from what it is.
"One of the reasons I love playing this game is because it's contact. One of the reasons people love watching is because it's contact. OzTag is not a massively viewed sport is it?
"Next time I'll tell [Bedford to] punch Tim in the face because then you won't get rubbed out."
"My feel is that they are protecting themselves from a lawsuit in 30 years with the concussion stuff, but it is not fair and it is ruining the game," Green added.
The issue of tackle penalties has become a hot talking point around the AFL and caused much confusion among players, coaches and clubs. Several prominent figures in the game, as well as the AFL Players' Association, have expressed frustration over the current application of the rules.
Giants chief executive Dave Matthews suggested that the AFL ought to revise the way match review officers grade charges after "common sense prevailed" in Bedford's case.
"We felt all along what Toby did under the circumstances was reasonable," Matthews said.
"We don't like to see a player get hurt and we absolutely commend what the AFL are doing in terms of concussions ... but ultimately it's a contact sport and from time to time you're going to have accidents.
"The framework trying to fit things into boxes and spit out a formula might be something that's theoretically good and practically doesn't work in every instance.
"I've got great faith in [AFL boss] Andrew Dillon and his team to review that as we go forward.
"I wouldn't like to see players like Toby miss games for something I think was a reasonable tackle."
