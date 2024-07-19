Major tech outage hits Canberra Airport

Canberra Airport has been affected by a major IT outage that has disrupted companies across Australia.
Travellers may not be able to check in with some airlines, however, flights were still operating, a spokesperson for the airport said.
Customers were encouraged to monitor messages from the airlines for further updates.
The IT issue is causing chaos across banks, media organisations and supermarkets nationwide.
The outage is suspected to be linked to Microsoft and global cyber security firm CrowdStrike.
The Australian government is working with the National Cyber Security Coordinator to address the outage.
An emergency meeting with the National Coordination Mechanism group has been called for Friday night, with major supermarkets, telecommunications companies, banks and airlines invited to attend.
There was no information to suggest the outage was due to a cyber security incident, a federal government spokesperson said.
The government understands triple-0 services are not currently affected by the outage.
Crowd-sourced website Downdetector has listed outages among several national institutions including major banks, Telstra, Foxtel, Google and more.
Media networks have been affected, including the ABC, which is unable to broadcast as usual.
The National Cyber Security Coordinator confirmed on X it was aware of the outage.
"Our current information is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies," the post read.
