Local ACT union branch does not expect to be placed in administration

Three ACT government projects with a total value of more than $10 million have been revealed in the latest report to creditors into failed builder Project Coordination. Lucinda Garbutt-Young reports that an administrator's report lodged with ASIC showed that prior to the appointment of administrators the company had 16 active contracts, with 12 in the ACT.
The local ACT branch of the CFMEU does not expect it will be placed into administration as the union faces allegations of criminality in other state branches. Lucy Bladen reports that the branch finally released a statement on Friday saying it had consistently fought against criminal influences in the local construction industry.
Books still remain popular despite the rise in audiobooks and e-books, writes Lauren Richardson. Bookshop owners say it's being able to browse in a shop and the feel of a book in people's hands that is behind the continued popularity. A recent survey showed three in five Australian readers used e-books at least occasionally.
And in sport, the mighty Raiders held off the valiant Warriors for a 20-18 win at a cold Canberra Stadium last night.
Today is going to be rainy so get your umbrellas ready. It will only reach a maximum of 8 degrees.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
