Why the ACT Young Liberals want you to put an Aussie flag in your front yard

A Canberra woman has shared her story of experiencing intense pain and being diagnosed with endometriosis but being unable to find a specialist willing to treat her. Lauren Richardson writes that despite a funding pledge from the federal government many sufferers are finding accessibility, affordability and after-care remain major concerns.
The ACT Young Liberals will consider adopting a policy to offer tax cuts to families flying the Australian flag outside their homes in an effort to boost patriotism. Jasper Lindell reports an agenda for a policy meeting later this month includes the abolition of income tax and an anti-abortion stance.
Questions have been raised over why the former University of Canberra vice-chancellor got a 71 per cent rise in his remuneration before he resigned six months ago. Steve Evans reports the National Tertiary Education Union said the figure suggests a significant payout, and was also more than the prime minister is paid.
It will be mostly sunny today with a small chance of a shower and an expected top of 13 degrees.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.