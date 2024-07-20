The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The 'phenomenal' teen tackling his way to a showdown with Wighton

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 20 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Search Jack Wighton's name and you'll find videos tagged "the biggest hit of the season" - and it's not just one. But a "phenomenal" 19-year-old in Canberra might just rival Wighton's ability in the front line.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Writer

Caden Helmers is a sports writer for The Canberra Times.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.