The 'phenomenal' teen tackling his way to a showdown with Wighton

Search Jack Wighton's name and you'll find videos tagged "the biggest hit of the season" - and it's not just one. But a "phenomenal" 19-year-old in Canberra might just rival Wighton's ability in the front line.
Former Raiders playmaker Sam Williams looks at Canberra five-eighth Ethan Strange and says: "Honestly, I don't think I've seen a better defensive six since Jack Wighton".
Now the pair are on a collision course with Wighton's South Sydney Rabbitohs set to play at Canberra Stadium next Sunday night.
Strange is one of the players tasked with orchestrating a Raiders revival in the No. 6 jersey - the same number Wighton wore while winning Dally M and Clive Churchill medals with the Green Machine.
The clash looms as a crucial point for both clubs on the run to the finals. Six of the Raiders' next seven opponents sit above Canberra on the competition ladder. The only side below them in that stretch is South Sydney.
Williams has little doubt Strange will step up to the plate having recorded a tackle efficiency just shy of 87 per cent in the front line as an NRL newcomer. Wighton's season efficiency sits at 81.5 per cent, but his figures have improved since shifting from centre to five-eighth.
"Jacko started out on the wing, in the centres and then ended up at six with fullback amongst it. For Ethan defensively, consistently in the NRL, it is very difficult being able to defend big bodies consistently," Williams said.
"[His defensive ability] allowed his running game to be a focus. Rather than thinking about defence, it allows him to flourish a bit as well. I think he's been phenomenal this year.
"With some of the pressure he has had to take on his shoulders, for a 19-year-old kid, I think it's a very, very bright future for him."
Jamal Fogarty returned in Canberra's 20-18 win over the New Zealand Warriors on Friday night after spending three months on the sidelines with a biceps injury.
The Raiders halfback assumed the in-play kicking duties once more, taking the weight off Strange and fullback Kaeo Weekes while giving the Warriors plenty of headaches in the process.
Williams hopes it could unlock Strange's potential on the run to the finals.
"It just takes the pressure off. Playing in the NRL in the halves week to week, the hardest part about it is being up and being consistent," Williams said.
"Once the opposition start to work out what your strengths and weaknesses are, that's when it becomes really difficult. For someone like Jamal, who has got a really polished overall game, it allows them to go back to their strengths rather than do things that aren't natural to them.
"I think Ethan Strange is going to really enjoy having Jamal back, and I think you'll see the best of his running game."
Williams returned to the Raiders' former headquarters in Bruce on Friday as Crookwell juniors got a chance to see the NRL's Provan-Summons Trophy at a coaching clinic before forming a guard of honour at the Raiders clash that night.
"It gives them a bit of an idea about how heavy it is too, it's an unbelievably heavy trophy. Most of these kids wouldn't be able to lift it with three of them," Williams grinned at the Telstra Country Footy Series initiative.
"A couple of kids were asking 'is it really the real trophy?' Because they only ever see it on TV. They come in from the bush for the night, and Telstra have done a fantastic job putting this on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.