$4.8 million to address 'shameful, often hidden cruelty and mistreatment'

Abuse of older people is a "shameful and often hidden form of cruelty and mistreatment", Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will say as he launches a $4.8 million national awareness campaign.
The campaign, which will run across television, social media, outdoor and search advertising, aims to help people aged 65 and over feel more comfortable sharing concerns - and boost awareness that support is available.
The advert features an older man seen greeting a neighbour, chatting to his barber and dog walkers at the park and playing a board game with friends.
It is only when his neighbour, after a light-hearted exchange about fishing, asks how things are at home that it becomes apparent that the man is troubled.
"Ending the abuse of older people starts with a conversation," a message at the end of the ad reads, with a voiceover stating: "Mistreatment of older people is never acceptable."
The campaign was created to respond to the National Elder Abuse Prevalence Study, which found that one in six older Australians had experienced abuse in the previous 12 months - but the majority (61 per cent) did not seek help or advice.
"These are deeply troubling statistics," Mr Dreyfus will say in a speech to the National Elder Abuse Conference in Adelaide on Monday.
"If an older person does not feel that they can reach out for help, then we have failed them," Mr Dreyfus will say, adding the fact that Australia's population is ageing brought "even greater urgency to this issue".
"The Australian Government is committed to ensuring that, as well as enjoying longer, fulfilling lives, older people can live free from abuse."
In addition to physical abuse, elder abuse can involve psychological or emotional abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse or neglect.
Council on The Ageing ACT chief executive Jenny Mobbs said elder abuse happened behind closed doors because parents mistreated by their adult children often went into denial.
"They won't ever report it. So it usually comes from outside the family, or a neighbour."
She said while elder abuse had always been a problem, "it got worse during COVID because young ones were moving back home."
Examples included when adult children took a parent's car or credit card, started controlling their lives or accepted money to build a granny flat for their parent to live in - only to sell the house and leave them homeless.
"There's a whole range of different ways of sorting through the issues," Ms Mobbs said.
An older person reluctant to stand up for themselves required support to work through potential solutions, such as finding alternative accommodation for an abusive son or daughter.
Legal Aid ACT chief executive Dr John Boersig, whose Older Persons ACT Legal Service helps victims of elder abuse, said protection orders could be obtained to force an abuser to move out.
"So often, these people are isolated. They need to be connected to hospitals, community centres, a range of social services."
His advice for anyone thinking of inviting their adult children back home or entering a joint financial arrangement?
"Get legal advice first, [so] you can protect yourself."
"In the longer term, getting your money back is pretty crucial if you have to leave and you need a bond to get into an aged care facility."
Phone 1800ELDERHelp (1800 353 374) for free and confidential information, support and referrals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.