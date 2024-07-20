Alleged bike thief caught on Facebook Marketplace

A 35-year-old accused of stealing high-end bicycles was caught through Facebook Marketplace, police say.
Johneric David Brymer is accused of stealing the bikes, worth thousands of dollars, from secure unit complexes in Franklin and Kingston in January and March 2023.
This includes a Trek Emonda SL6, which is listed online for $7000; and a Cervélo R3.
Police said the alleged thief was later caught selling one of the stolen bicycles, which was worth about $7000, for $800 on Facebook marketplace.
Police said he was extradited from Melbourne to Canberra after failing to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on July 1.
Brymer was facing three counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful possession of stolen property, theft and minor theft.
A Victorian court approved his extradition on Friday, and he appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
In a statement, ACT Policing said they urge "all Canberrans to ensure their bicycles are kept secured and registered with Bikelinc.
"If your bicycle is stolen, please provide a photo or detailed description when it is reported to police."
