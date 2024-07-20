Raiders fan crashes Viking horn tradition with bizarre act

Blink and you missed it, but one Canberra Raiders fan caught the attention of thousands of NRL viewers in Friday night's round 20 clash.
The Green Machine supporters lived up to their reputation as some of the most colourful in the NRL, as one fan crashed the traditional Viking horn ceremony with an eyebrow-raising act with his tinnie.
The Viking Clap and horn-blowing quickly went viral online with NRL fans pointing out the fan's cheeky actions.
"Brother in the back was blowing a different horn," one comment read on NRL broadcaster Nine's social media post of the moment.
Just 8509 fans braved the freezing cold conditions at Canberra Stadium in what was the smallest Raiders crowd of the season.
But they were rewarded with seeing the Canberra men end a four-game losing streak, defeating the New Zealand Warriors 20-18.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart - who has been a vocal advocate for a new Canberra Stadium up to modern standards and made for ACT conditions - had nothing but respect for those supporters who turned up for their team despite the brutal winter evening weather.
"With those people that turned up tonight, that was the worst timeslot we could have had this weekend - at eight o'clock - and you know how cold it's been," Stuart said.
"It was freezing out there. I've got to thank those fans. I'm so happy we won for those people, because Jesus, it was freezing. They're your loyal people, they're your loyal ones.
"We've been disappointing at home.
"We don't try to lose, we've been disappointed we haven't won the last few games at home in front of big crowds, but it's even more satisfying tonight with those people who have come tonight.
"They are your dead-set, tough, loyal fans and I want to thank them."
For the rest of the regular season the Raiders won't have another home game kicking off quite as late as Friday, with just three more fixtures scheduled for Canberra Stadium this year.
Their next match at home against the Rabbitohs will kick-off at 6.15pm next Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.