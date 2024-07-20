The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra airport, shops running smoothly amid scam warnings

Steve Evans
Lanie Tindale
By Steve Evans, and Lanie Tindale
Updated July 20 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beware of scam calls after the huge collapse of computer systems on Friday, the government has warned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am City reporter at The Canberra Times. I previously covered health for the masthead, and was a trainee before that. I have written on courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.