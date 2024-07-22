Treat staff like the adults they are by trusting them to do the job

This is perhaps why team design and recruitment is such a vital part of the process. Management doesn't start with the staff in the office, it starts with the recruitment practices for the future staff that are yet to join your team. Having a strategy to hire the right people for the job with the mindset that the skills can be taught if required (with a few exceptions such as surgeons, structural engineers, etc) is a great way of prioritising your team culture, which will ultimately lead to better business outcomes.