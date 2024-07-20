The Canberra Times
Quality homes ignite bidding wars due to limited supply

By Olwyn Conrau
July 21 2024 - 9:03am
The stylish townhouse at 34 Ingamells Street, Garran, sold under the hammer for $1.635 million.
The scarcity of quality homes for sale is fuelling bidding wars, with buyers competing fiercely at auctions, leading to a surge in property sales this week.

