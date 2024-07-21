Iconic Canberra rugby 'gladiator' announces retirement after Paris Games

One of Australia's women's rugby sevens pioneers Sharni Smale (nee Williams) has confirmed she will retire from the game at the conclusion of the Paris Olympics.
Smale, 36, is eyeing her second rugby sevens Olympics gold medal in Paris with the Australian team after her triumph in Rio in 2016.
But the former Brumbies and Canberra Royals star will no longer play the shorter, faster format of rugby union following the Olympics campaign.
"It's been a wild ride," Smale wrote on social media.
"After 12 years of being part of an incredible group of humans and playing the game I love, my time with Aussie sevens will conclude after Paris 2024.
"It's difficult to put into words what this game and the people who have shared my journey mean to me, but I am left with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and humility.
"Rugby has given me a sense of belonging, and allowed me to feel safe to express who I am and show others it's OK to do the same.
"The lifelong friendships made are what I'll take with me, along with the memories of the incredible highs and lows we have shared together.
"I feel privileged to have played a part in the growth of the game to what it is today, and will always be the biggest champion of it, even from the sidelines. Before that, though, one more job to do."
Smale has been an influential figure in every format of women's rugby, but her efforts in Rio where she was co-captain of the winning Australian side earned her an Order of Australia Medal.
The veteran rugby star said her sevens retirement decision was made to allow the next generation of Australian women to take the program forward - such as captain Charlotte Caslick, Tia Hinds, Maddison and Teagan Levi and Bridget Clark.
It is believed the three-time Olympian and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist will return to the 15-a-side format with the national team, the Wallaroos, however a code-switch to NRLW - and possibly the Canberra Raiders - is also an option.
Australian women's sevens coach Tim Walsh said Smale's impact on and off the field would be missed in the squad.
"The respect I have for Sharni is of the highest order," he said, via Rugby Australia.
"She has a heart full of love and plays like a fierce gladiator. Her career is glittered with highlight after highlight.
"She embraces the big moments and leads by example.
"Unique in every way her longevity and consistency are all due to preparation, process, professionalism and love for the game."
Smale has not only been influential in rugby, but also in advocating for greater inclusion for the LGBTQI community.
Her trademark rainbow-coloured headgear points to her activism in the space after she came out as a lesbian during the Tokyo Olympics.
She previously told The Canberra Times the moment opened her eyes for the need to speak up, and last year Smale was recognised for her work promoting trans inclusion in rugby and condemning homophobia in sport, by receiving the LGBTQI Out Role Model Award.
The Olympic rugby sevens will be held at the Stade de France, with the women's competition to run from July 28-30.
