Matildas hit private jet hurdle as Heyman opens up on golden goals

As the Matildas hit an unplanned hurdle to their preparations for the Paris Olympics, Canberra striker Michelle Heyman has opened up about her gold medal goals at the Games.
After a less-than-inspiring 2-1 defeat in a warm-up match against reigning Olympic champions Canada in Spain a fortnight before the Games, the Matildas experienced yet another hiccup en route to Paris.
According to reports, in the squad's attempt to bypass commercial airline issues travelling to Marseille from their camp in Marbella, a specially-chartered private jet failed to carry their equipment bags, which were accidentally left back in Spain.
The plane was supposed to allow for a smoother transition to their Olympics training base in France, before Australia's opening match against Germany on Friday at 3am (AEST) at the Stade de Marseille.
However delays to the flight led to the team's bags not reaching Marseille, and meant a media opportunity had to be postponed.
Chef de Mission Anna Meares told News Corp the Matildas would get their Australian gear back soon though.
It wasn't the first issue with the Matildas' gear, with a freight ship collision near Gibraltar a few weeks ago threatening to lead to more equipment being lost.
Apart from the logistical headaches, for the Matildas squad's gold medal ambitions a mounting injury toll is also causing concern.
There is growing speculation that Matildas skipper Steph Catley (lower leg) may not be fit in time for their Olympics opener and she's not the only player under an injury cloud.
Star attacker Caitlin Foord missed the Canada warm-up match with quad tightness, along with defender Kaitlyn Torpey (lower leg), back-up goalkeeper Teagan Micah (ankle) and midfielder Tameka Yallop (leg).
With experienced forward regular captain Sam Kerr already ruled out with an ACL injury, the injury woes in the squad puts more pressure on Canberra United's Michelle Heyman to step up.
The 36-year-old was one of the shock Olympic selections in June, set to compete in her second Games since Rio 2016, and she's determined to make her mark up front as one of their key goal-scoring threats.
"I was very lucky to go to the Rio Olympics. To be able to go to two, all of that hard work and dedication, the sacrifices to just focus on one thing... I can't wait to be able to represent Australia and do us proud," Heyman said.
"The feeling of being in the Matildas squad, it is just a pure honour to put on the jersey.
"It's a really big privilege to be able to wear that and go on and support your teammates and be the best player you can be because you've got all of Australia backing you.
"To go to an Olympics is the pinnacle for an athlete.
"I'm ready for number two."
Germany v Australia at Stade de Marseille, 26 July, 3am AEST
Australia v Zambia at Stade de Nice, 29 July, 3am AEST
Australia v USA at Stade de Marseille, 1 August, 3am AEST
MATILDAS OLYMPICS SQUAD: Steph Catley (captain), Emily van Egmond (vice-captain), Ellie Carpenter (vice-captain), Mackenzie Arnold (GK), Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Michelle Heyman, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Teagan Micah (GK), Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Kaitlyn Torpey, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop. Travelling Reserves: Sharn Freier, Charlotte Grant, Courtney Nevin, Lydia Williams (GK).
