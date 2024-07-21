'Seven days to respond': spectator faces multi-year ban for part in ugly brawl

A spectator faces a multi-year ban, while a West Belconnen player could spend at least 10 weeks on the sideline for their involvement in an ugly brawl last weekend.
Both parties have been sent their charge sheets from the incident that occurred during the Warriors' Katrina Fanning Shield game against the Bungendore Kangaroos at Raiders Belconnen last weekend.
It led to the game being called off with the Warriors leading 48-0 at the time.
It's believed the Warriors player is facing at least a 10-week suspension, while the spectator could be banned from attending games for as long as 10 years.
Both parties have seven days to respond to the charges, Canberra Region Rugby League general manager Mark Vergano expecting a response by either the end of this week or the start of the next.
The CRRL has taken a hard stance on crowd behaviour in the past, with a spectator at a Canberra Raiders Cup game at Yass given a five-and-a-half-year ban for homophobic abuse of a referee in 2022.
The brawl was live-streamed on Bar TV, but the footage was quickly taken down - something that hasn't happened before.
"The people involved, we've sent them their charge sheets and they've got seven days to respond," Vergano said.
"So we won't be making any comment until the charge sheets are back.
"We've sent the people concerned their charge sheets and we'll comment about that when they return those, but we've got to give them the opportunity to assess it and assess what their next movements are."
