Raiders star weighing up offers to move to England

Canberra Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana is weighing up whether to remain with the Green Machine or follow captain Elliott Whitehead to the English Super League.
Rapana has a two-year deal on the table to go overseas, believed to be with either Catalans or Hull FC, or a one-year offer from the Raiders.
The 34-year-old is currently weighing up his future and could have a decision by the end of the week.
He's played 209 NRL games across 11 seasons for the Green Machine, as well as another five games for the Gold Coast back in 2008.
Both Raiders captain Whitehead and Nick Cotric have recently signed with Catalans for next year, with Rapana potentially following them to France.
"We're going to give him the time that he needs because his experience would be handy, but he's looking at more than one [year overseas] so he might take that," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
"If he takes that, great, but if he doesn't he stays with us and it'll be fantastic for us."
The news comes as Raiders young gun Chevy Stewart will miss at least three weeks with an ankle syndesmosis injury.
Stewart was named to play fullback in NSW Cup against the North Sydney Bears on Saturday, but hurt his ankle at training last week and was unable to play.
It's hoped he could miss just three more weeks, but it could be up to six.
The Raiders have a massive run home in a bid to play NRL finals, with it looking like 12 wins will be needed to make the top eight.
While Canberra has eight wins already, and currently sits 10th on the ladder, its poor for-and-against (-91) might mean it needs an extra win to get in. This would require five wins from its remaining seven matches.
That starts against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, before games against Canterbury (Belmore), Manly (home), North Queensland (Townsville), Penrith (home), the Sydney Roosters (Sydney Football Stadium) and St George Illawarra (Kogarah).
Meanwhile, Raiders NRLW halfback Ashley Quinlan has signed with the Bulldogs for two years - starting with their maiden season in the competition in 2025.
NRL ROUND 21
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
