Regions speak up on renewable energy future

As Australia's political leaders present increasingly opposed visions for the pathway to net zero, ACM, publisher of The Canberra Times, surveyed its readers across regional Australia and the ACT and found widespread support for the transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.
Of the 1300 people who completed our online survey, 80 per cent said they believed human-induced climate change was happening, 71 per cent said Australia had a responsibility to tackle its greenhouse gas emissions and 66 per cent strongly agreed governments must act quickly to build renewable energy technology to address Australia's greenhouse gas emissions, Connor Pearce reports as part of our "Energy Wars" series.
On the front lines of energy change, Canberra's Mark Hemmingsen has been working on electric vehicles longer than most. He learned early on he would lose people's attention if you started preaching about the environment to them. You had to approach the benefits differently, he told Jasper Lindell.
Canberra's north-south divide includes education. While several schools in the Gungahlin area are close to or at capacity, Sarah Lansdown reports the ACT government has no plans to close Tuggeranong public schools with low attendance.
After a beautiful Sunday in the capital, today we're in for a partly cloudy top of 14 degrees. Have a great day.
