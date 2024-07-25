Tim Ayliffe's new fast-paced tale of corruption, murder and salvation

July 28: At The Book Cow at 2pm Barbie Robinson and Tim Ayliffe will chat about Ayliffe's new book, The Wrong Man. Free, bookings essential: bookcow.com.au.
July 28: A Brush with Poetry features singer-songwriter Peter Campbell as well as the usual open mic. Spend a Sunday afternoon soaking up contemporary and traditional voices at Binalong Arts Group's poetry soirée. 15 Queen St, Binalong, 1.30pm for 2pm. Free event. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
July 28: At Muse at 3pm, Tessa Morris-Suzuki will discuss with ANU historian Frank Bongiorno her book, A Secretive Century: Monte Pushon's Australia, about an extraordinary woman who lived from 1882 to 1989. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 2: At The Book Cow at 6pm will be a Book Chat on The Lost Letters of Rose Carey by Julie Bennett, in conversation with Robert Henderson. Free, bookings essential: bookcow.com.au.
August 3: At Muse at 4pm, Michael Brissenden will discuss his book, Smoke, and Margaret Hickey will discuss her book, The Creeper, with Chris Hammer. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 5: In an ANU/Canberra Times event, at 6pm Leigh Boucher and Michelle Arrow will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno on their book Personal Politics Sexuality, Gender and the Remaking of Citizenship in Australia. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 5: The next in Geoff Page's long-running series of monthly poetry readings features Sarah Day from Tasmania and Nicola Bowery from (near) Braidwood. Smith's Alternative (upstairs), 7pm. See: smithsalternative.com.
August 7: In an ANU/Canberra Times event at 6pm, historian Paul Ham will be in discussion with Hugh Mackay on his new book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind. RSSS Auditorium ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 8: At The Book Cow at 6pm will be the launch of The Corner of Her Eye Book Two: The Road, by JJ Carpenter. Free, bookings essential: bookcow.com.au.
August 11: Jennifer Rayner, author of Climate Clangers, will be in conversation with Ben Oquist at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 13: In an ANU/Canberra Times event at 6pm composer Andrew Ford will be in conversation with Malcolm Gillies on his new book, The Shortest History of Music. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 15: At The Book Cow at 6pm will be the launch of Bad Country by Kim Ulrick. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 16: Norman Swan tackles parenting kids from birth to 10 in his latest book, So you want to know what's wrong with your kids? He'll be in conversation with Laura Tingle at Lllewellyn Hall, 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times event. See: anu.edu.au/events.
August 18: Literary and dining venue Muse is sadly set to close in August, and for its final literary event at 3pm, Paul and Dan have gathered three of their favourite people for a classic Canberra political panel discussion. Join AFR political correspondent Tom McIlroy, Guardian Australia political editor Karen Middleton, and political historian Chris Wallace as they ponder "what's next"? See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 20: In an ANU/Canberra Times event at 6pm, the author of Dirt Town, Hayley Scrivenor, will be in conversation with Chris Hammer on her second novel, Girl Falling. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 29: At The Book Cow at 2pm in Sunday Afternoon Crime, J.P Pomare will discuss his book 17 Years Later. Free, bookings essential. See: bookcow.com.au.
