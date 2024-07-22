'Barricaded', choked woman used smart watch to call for help: police

A woman was forced to call for help using a smart watch after being barricaded in her home and choked repeatedly, police have alleged.
Her partner, the 61-year-old man accused of committing the family violence crimes, is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday after being arrested on Saturday evening.
It's alleged the couple got into a verbal argument after the man had been drinking.
Police claim that while he first asked the woman to leave the home, and she agreed, it is alleged he then "barricaded the door and allegedly refused to let her leave".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The man is then accused of shoving his partner and repeatedly choking her.
Police arrived after the woman contacted emergency services using her smart watch.
The alleged offender is set to be charged with unlawful confinement, choking and two counts of assault.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.