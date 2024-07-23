The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Is this Canberra's best wine list? The food might surprise you, too

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Chester Mok, one of Canberra's most respected sommeliers, opened Romanee Wine Bar back in May he admitted it was his mid-life crisis passion project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times sports journalist

Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.