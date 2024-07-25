Our favourite Olympic moments: Follow the Paris Games with us

You would have been excused for thinking Cedric Dubler was celebrating his own medal win had you seen him roaring over a Tokyo finish line. It was the final event of the men's decathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games. An unheralded 21-year-old named Ash Moloney was on the verge of Australia's first medal in the event, history for a nation which had never finished better than sixth. Dubler sacrificed his own race to set a pace for Moloney to win bronze.

